STEVENSVILLE — Jerry Kelly’s time with a hammer and nail can be felt throughout Lincoln Township.
Born in Benton Harbor, Kelly has devoted his life to adding buildings to Southwest Michigan in one manner or another. For 27 years, he served on the Lincoln Township Zoning Board of Appeals and Board of Review – which he oversaw as chairman for 20 of those years.
However, the 76-year-old stepped back from these dual roles in late 2020 following a freak accident. When it became clear he wouldn’t be returning to either board, Lincoln Township officials awarded Kelly a plaque in April to recognize the years of service he dedicated to the municipality.
He’s considered among rarified air in the building community, with a knack of knowing the quality of the construction and maintenance of most homes within the township.
“They are really going to miss his knowledge of the area,” said Cindy Link, Kelly’s daughter. “He was the guy people went to find out who built what. He would know the builders personally and know who does a good job.”
In addition to being a builder, Kelly was a Realtor and helped develop eight subdivisions along with business partners Loren Gurber and Phil Medo.
“He and his father built homes in several subdivisions here,” Gurber said. “He’s been in construction for most of his life. He was a great guy to work with. I couldn’t ask for a better partner in business.”
No time to waste
Kelly kicked off his career in junior high, working for his father in his St. Joseph business, which was called Kelly Construction and Sons.
According to Link, Kelly worked all the time.
“If we went to see him, we went to the job site and they would put us to work,” she recalled. “Take in the trash. Dig holes in the back. Help in staining trim, picking up nails, screwing in the floors. I just remember working.”
When Link’s grandfather shut down the building business in 1982, her father went to work at Cook Nuclear Power Plant for 13 years.
Kelly’s wife had a broker’s license and was working for Phil Medo, which led to Medo and Kelly’s early discussions of creating a subdivision.
“He wasn’t actively involved in any building or developing, until they started their first subdivision called Kelly’s Medo,” Link said. “He loved the developing. He was very good at imagining a property and how to lay it out.”
Medo, who is now the owner and broker of Core Real Estate in Stevensville, said he’s known Kelly for about 40 years now.
Under the business known as MEDA III Investments, Kelly joined Gurber and Medo to develop eight subdivisions that produced 175 lots with a home on each parcel.
These subdivisions included Marquette Estates, Hickory Woods, Hidden Pines, Marquette Place, Wood Creek Estates, Arrowhead Point, Wood Creek Estates No. 2 and Marquette Estates No 2. The duo of Kelly and Medo would go on to create another couple subdivisions, including Shoreham Condominiums.
“Jerry was instrumental for more than 200 homes in Lincoln Township,” Gurber said.
Medo said his work with Kelly began with discussions surrounding the need for available houses.
Those early talks led to them building speculation houses in their own subdivisions.
“That was nice to have your own product to sell. Jerry would orchestrate a lot of the work and be the contractor for the house,” Medo said. “It created a pretty good machine.”
The development that was particularly fun for Medo was when they worked on Shoreham Condominiums.
“It was a good area and very popular and sold quite rapidly. Most of them sold before they were finished,” Medo said. “Back then we never had time to quit – the banks would get nervous if we stopped working. I think we complimented each other. It’s really hard to get a good partnership because it’s a high-stress business.”
‘He’s a miracle’
Kelly’s last meeting with the Board of Review was in September 2020, shortly before he fell.
Link said her father was in the process of getting rid of furniture in an attempt to clean up the place. Kelly was moving a dresser from the upstairs, when it got away from him and he fell, causing the dresser to smash his head into one of the doors.
The dresser shattered his eye socket, shoved his jaw forward and gave him multiple skull fractures.
“This was a brain injury and it takes a long time to see the long-term effects,” Link said.
Based on his CT scans, Link said the doctors couldn’t tell how he’s still alive.
“They say he’s a miracle. Looking at his (CT scans), he shouldn’t be able to function,” she said. “But he still has a purpose here on this Earth. He does very well now. Sometimes he can’t find the words. But you can have a two-way conversation, it just takes a lot out of him.”
The traumatic injuries prevented Kelly from doing his job, so he chose to resign his post from the two township boards.
“He really thrived at it, knowing what was going on in the community,” Link said. “It’s hard knowing he’s going to miss it. He’s recuperating, trying to find his new path in this life. He’s still a little lost, but he’s getting there.”