The new Tru by Hilton hotel, located along Marquette Woods Road in Stevensville, is now open.

STEVENSVILLE — Michael Patel has kept busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southwest Michigan developer opened another hotel in Lincoln Township last week with the addition of Tru by Hilton.

