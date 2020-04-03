Lincoln Township fire trucks, police and ambulance drive past Taisjia Shidler’s Stevensville home Thursday in celebration of her upcoming 10th birthday. The township’s police and fire departments are driving past area children’s homes on their birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Don Campbell / HP staff
STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township’s fire and police departments, plus others around the region, are working to bring cheer to children who are celebrating their birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Referred to as a lights and sirens parade, Lincoln Township’s two public safety departments are taking requests to drive by households with a handful of fire trucks and police cruisers with the lights and sirens blaring.