STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township’s fire and police departments, plus others around the region, are working to bring cheer to children who are celebrating their birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referred to as a lights and sirens parade, Lincoln Township’s two public safety departments are taking requests to drive by households with a handful of fire trucks and police cruisers with the lights and sirens blaring.

