LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — A Lincoln Township man was arrested this week after leading police on a 30-minute chase in two stolen vehicles and by foot near Red Arrow Highway.
At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Township police were called to the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and John Beers Road for a multiple vehicle crash.
While in route, officers were told a male subject exited one of the vehicles involved in the crash and jumped into a vehicle that had the keys in it, fleeing north along Red Arrow Highway.
According to a police news release, the suspect inside the stolen vehicle was involved in a personal injury accident at the intersection of Red Arrow and St. Joseph Avenue – about two miles north of the original crash. The suspect exited the stolen vehicle involved in that crash and got into a blue Honda Accord that was occupied by a woman.
That vehicle left the scene, entering the I-94 Eastbound ramp at Red Arrow Highway.
About two minutes later, Berrien County Dispatch received a call of a man running from I-94 near the 26-mile marker, through the yard of the Blueroof Church in St. Joseph Township.
St. Joseph Township officers and Berrien County sheriff deputies responded to the area and attempted to locate the suspect. While looking for the suspect, investigators were advised by dispatch that a woman on Manitou Road had fled her home and called 911 because a man had broken into her home. Within minutes, police – who were accompanied by a Berrien County K9 unit – found the suspect in the home and made the arrest at about 4:30 p.m.
The 23-year-old Lincoln Township man was transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland for an evaluation and lodged at the Berrien County jail on felony charges through St. Joseph Township. The investigation is ongoing.
The Lincoln Township Fire Department and Medic 1 Ambulance assisted with the scene investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation, should contact Lincoln Township police at 429-2444.