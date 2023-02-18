STEVENSVILLE — The Lincoln Township Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual assault that involved a Lakeshore student.
According to a news release from Police Chief Gary Soper, officers were contacted Thursday by Lakeshore Public School administrators, who were with a student who reported the alleged assault.
Police confirmed the 66-year-old suspect was a teacher within Lakeshore Public Schools. Prior to law enforcement’s involvement Thursday, Soper said the teacher resigned from the district. The former teacher’s name was not made public Friday.
“Lakeshore teachers and admins are required reporters. If they run into any incident like this, they must report it to authorities,” Soper said.
The police chief said the alleged assault did not take place on school property or during a school function.
“It just so happened the individual (student) was at school when it was realized what had happened,” Soper said.
Police said Lakeshore administrators have contacted all parents of students associated with the teacher. Lakeshore Superintendent Greg Eding could not be reached for comment Friday.
The investigation is active and remains open. Upon completing the investigation, Soper said the report will be forwarded to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for review.