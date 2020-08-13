STEVENSVILLE — The Lincoln Township Police Department is advising residents to lock their car doors following multiple unlocked cars being stolen from earlier this week.
On Tuesday, between 3 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., several unlocked vehicles had items such as loose change, sunglasses and phone chargers stolen, along with garage door openers.
Police said one incident related to ransacking involved a pick-up and SUV being stolen from the driveway of a house on North Sierra Way in Stevensville.
Both vehicles were found at an apartment complex in Niles.
The suspect vehicle used in the Lincoln Township car thefts had been stolen out of Niles. That vehicle was used to get to Lincoln Township, used in the thefts, driven back to the Niles location, and then left with the two vehicles that had been stolen in Lincoln Township.
“We encourage everyone to lock your vehicles and keep all valuables in your trunk or home. Please do not leave your keys in a vehicle parked in your drive or parked in your garage, with the garage door open,” the police department stated in a news release. “Many families have multiple cars in the drive and those cars may have a garage door opener in it. If these cars are left unlocked, it provides suspects additional access to the home or valuables with that garage door opener.”
No arrests have been made.
Police are reviewing Ring doorbell footage and processing the stolen cars for evidence.