ST. JOSEPH — Two more sets of recall petitions targeting two Lakeshore school board trustees were rejected Tuesday by the Berrien County Election Commission.

Commission members said the language in the petitions against President Jason Beckrow and Secretary Rachel Wade was opinionated and/or not factual.

Lincoln Township resident Robyn Graffenius said in her petitions that the trustees should be recalled because they were “disregarding” state law by “remaining in office beyond Dec. 31, 2022.”

Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler, who is on the commission, said the word “disregarding” is an opinion and “remaining in office beyond Dec. 31, 2022,” is speculative.

“It’s got to be clear and factual,” Tyler said of the language on recall petitions.

Berrien County Chief Probate Judge Mabel Mayfield, also a commission member, said people can’t be recalled on events that haven’t occurred.

“That will not be a fact until Jan. 1, 2023,” Mayfield said. “It’s not a fact, yet. It may or may not occur.”

The language in the recall petition stems from a vote by the school board, which approved six-year terms of office for trustees in 2012.

However, when the district in 2013 switched to NEOLA – an educational consulting firm – to manage the board’s policies, the policy was incorrectly transferred and stated trustees served four-year terms. The mistake in the policy was not caught for 10 years, but the ballots distributed to voters have included the six-year term language.

Wade, who was also representing Beckrow, said Monday the clerical error was corrected at the March 14 school board meeting.

Graffenius said she believes the language is factual because she has documented proof that Wade and Beckrow plan to stay in office past Dec. 31.

After the meeting, she said trustees have to follow the law as it was written when they were elected.

“Laws are not made to go back to change history,” Graffenius said. “They are made to change the future.”

During the meeting, Wade said another problem with the recall petitions was that if their terms end on Dec. 31, then they can’t be recalled because according to state law, people elected to office for more than two years can’t be recalled during their final year in office.

Election commission members didn’t address that concern.

Universal masking

The second set of petitions against Beckrow and Wade were filed by Stevensville resident Aimee Foster, who was represented by Graffenius during the hearing.

The petitions stated the trustees should be recalled because they voted on Oct. 11 “to require universal masking of Lakeshore students after the Berrien County Health Department’s school mask order was lifted on Sept. 29, 2021.”

Tyler said the wording was not factual because the trustees approved the Lakeshore return-to-learn plan as updated, not the universal masking mandate.

“The superintendent earlier talked about (universal masking), but that was not the motion,” she said. “So I feel it’s unclear because that was not the motion on Oct. 11.”

Graffenius said it is factual because universal masking was part of the update. In addition, Foster said in the petitions that the trustees “voted against immediately ending the requirement of universal masking of students” on Feb. 14.

Wade argued the word “universal” is misleading because there were three exceptions to the requirement.

Mayfield said she doesn’t know what “universal masking” means to the public.

Graffenius said school board trustees used the word “universal” in the motion and minutes.

“To compare apples to apples, I can’t imagine there can be a more factual word than to use the word they used themselves,” she said.

When contacted after the meeting, Foster said she will file another set of petitions against Beckrow and Wade.

“I’m disappointed, but we don’t give up,” she said. In addition, Foster said she believes the recall process needs to be changed because it’s confusing.

Graffenius also said she plans to file a new set of petitions against Beckrow and Wade.

This is the second time Graffenius filed recall petitions against the two trustees. Her previous petitions were denied on March 16.

Wade and Beckrow declined to comment further after the hearing.

Other recall attempts

Several school board trustees in the Niles, St. Joseph and Watervliet school districts have also had recall petitions filed against them.

The clarity hearings for those petitions will be at 10 a.m. April 12 at the Berrien County Administration Building in St. Joseph.