ST. JOSEPH — A national pizza chain will not close its Stevensville location after all, as a new franchisee has stepped up to reopen the establishment.
Developer Joe Giannola said Wednesday he and building co-owner Jim Roberts have found a new tenant, another Papa John’s franchisee, to take over the location along Red Arrow Highway.
The pizza chain announced the location’s closure last week.
Shortly after it closed, the Papa John’s corporate office called Giannola and asked if he and Roberts would be interested in another tenant. The new owner runs more than 190 Papa John’s locations across the country.
The franchise was officially sold to the new business as of Wednesday, Giannola said. However, the new ownership will have a year-and-a-half probationary lease.
“If it functions to their liking, then we’ve got a 10-year lease,” he said.
The previous owner ran the Papa John’s at 4068 Red Arrow Highway since 1996. Another business also expressed interest in the Lincoln Town Center suite.
“I’m just thankful that we’re able to keep another business in operation,” Giannola said.
Last week, customers noticed a sign on the door, which stated the current owners did not have enough employees to open the restaurant on a full-time basis and that corporate was not letting them run with reduced hours.
“Our current employees have worked long hours throughout this period & are TIRED,” the sign stated. “Thank you for the many years of patronage. We love our customers & will miss you all!”
According to ScrapeHero, Papa John’s has more than 3,000 restaurants across the country and is located in more than 30 Michigan cities. The Red Arrow Highway location was the only Papa John’s franchisee in Berrien County.