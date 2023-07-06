LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Relay For Life will host their 2023 relay July 29 at Kohn Athletic Complex and Lakeshore High School sports fields in Lincoln Township.
A target goal of $100,000 has been set for this year’s relay, with more than $29,000 currently donated.
Opening ceremonies for the relay will begin at 2 p.m. and is themed around sports. A variety of sports will be available to participants, including soccer, basketball, flag football, baseball, softball and a golf challenge.
Other activities include a silent auction, concession stands, music, face painting and a ninja warrior course. Relay For Life organizers said they hope to involve many Berrien County youth members.
According to a news release, Relay For Life is encouraging all participating teams to designate the funds raised to pediatric cancer research, as there are several Berrien Country teens currently fighting cancer.
Cancer survivors and caregivers make up a large part of the event, and are encouraged to join at 6 p.m. for a survivor and caregiver lap and dinner. The event is sponsored by United Federal Credit Union and Corewell Health Lakeland.
In the evening, Relay For Life will host a Luminary Ceremony on the Lakeshore High School track in honor of those who lost their battle to cancer. After dark, a luminaria will be lit in remembrance of someone who has been touched by cancer. Luminarias will be decorated and named after the person.
Other evening activities include a Glo Run 5K and a fireworks display to conclude the event.
For a full schedule of events, or to ensure you get a survivor shirt, participants can pre-register at www.relayforlife.org/berriencounty. Participants with any other questions can contact Cindy Kovacik at cindy.Kovacik@cancer.org or by calling 251-3224.