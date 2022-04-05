ST. JOSEPH — A young woman told a Berrien County Trial Court judge Wednesday that Raffaele Santaniello pinned her between himself and an office door while he sexually molested her in 2020.
She said she was in his office at Santaniello’s Restaurant in Stevensville when he put one hand behind her back and touched her breasts with his other hand. She said he had summoned her to his office to collect a paycheck she had not picked up earlier.
She said the check was voided because it was from the previous summer and was too old.
“He told me it would be too much work to get the check rewritten,” the woman told the court. “He pulled out a $100 bill and said, ‘I will give you this if I can touch your boobs.’ He put his hands on me under my bra, and at one point I am pinned up at the door.”
She was testifying on the second and final day of a preliminary hearing for Santaniello, who owned the Stevensville restaurant with his sister.
The Herald-Palladium does not identify victims of sexual assault.
Santaniello is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and sevent counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was originally charged with six counts of fourth-degree CSC, but Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Cortney O’Malley added an additional count Monday.
At the start of Santaniello’s hearing last month, several alleged victims testified he had sexually molested them while they were working at the restaurant. They said they waited until now to come forward because they felt intimidated by him. One alleged victim testified he had told her that because of his standing in the community, he was “untouchable.”
Santaniello, 50, faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged. Pasula set an April 18 deadline for lawyers to submit final briefs, and said she will decide after that whether there is probable cause to send the case on to trial.
Santaniello is represented by a lawyer from Ohio, Eric Zagrans, who is being assisted by St. Joseph lawyer Trevor Maveal.
The previous alleged victims who have testified told the court that in addition to being sexually assaulted themselves, they had witnessed the same things being done to other female employees at the restaurant. They testified that Santaniello made sexual comments to them almost daily, and often touched them inappropriately.
The woman who testified Monday said she went to Santaniello’s office at the end of her shift one night in 2020 to get a check she had forgotten to pick up the previous August. He closed the door, and began looking for the check, she said.
The woman told the court she was uncomfortable when he closed the door because of previous comments he had made to her. She said, eventually, he started to touch her inappropriately, and she told him to stop. She said he stopped after she repeatedly screamed “Get off me,” at increasing levels of volume, and she left the office and went home.
In cross examination, Zagrans asked the woman whether the door was locked. She said no.
He asked whether she ever said, “Let me out of here,” and she responded, “No.”
O’Malley asked the judge to bind Santaniello over on all charges.
Zagrans argued he should not be charged with kidnapping or third-degree criminal sexual conduct, but presented no argument against the remaining charges of seven counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The courtroom was packed Monday with young women. Outside the courthouse after the hearing, they stood with signs stating such things as, “Denial is not a defense,” and “Rot in prison.” Another sign bore a photo of Santaniello’s sister and stated, “If you knew and didn’t stop it, you’re guilty.”