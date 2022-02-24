STEVENSVILLE — The Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria property has been put up for sale, after its co-owner was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual misconduct.
A listing for the Glenlord Road property was updated online Wednesday, which posted a $890,000 price tag for the 10,000-square-foot restaurant and a 2,000-square-foot residential building also on the lot.
According to the listing, which was confirmed by the property’s real estate agent, the property entered the market Feb. 10. The restaurant, located at 2262 W. Glenlord Road, sits a mile east of Lake Michigan.
Raffaele Santaniello, one of its co-owners, faces multiple criminal sexual conduct charges involving three former employees. His preliminary hearing is set for March 23.
Santaniello is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping. Judge Angela Pasula is hearing the case.
The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2021, Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli told The Herald-Palladium in an earlier article. Santaniello is currently free on a $250,000 bond with a GPS tether.
“After several expansions, this building is now over 10,000 (square feet) of comfortable and fun casual dining atmosphere. The restaurant is turn-key space with liquor licenses. It has a private dining, sports bar area, full banquet facilities, large functional kitchen, open bars throughout, outdoor patios and decks, allowing to graciously host multiple parties at once,” the listing reads.
The listing stated those interested should contact the agent about available cooking equipment, tableware, kitchen tools and glassware.
The 1.38 acre lot also includes a residential duplex behind the restaurant.
The restaurant opened in 1967, and siblings Raffaele and Rosanna Santaniello bought it from their mother in 2019. The siblings renovated the space that same year, converting some of the banquet area into bar space and adding an outdoor patio.
Calls to the restaurant’s phone number went unanswered.