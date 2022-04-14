STEVENSVILLE — Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria formally closed last week, a Realtor handling the property’s sale confirmed Wednesday.
Jeff Chrystal from Kalamazoo Commercial Real Estate said the Stevensville restaurant is still for sale, with the price listed at $890,000.
“We’ve had offers, but nothing has come together as of yet,” he said, adding that there are no pending offers for the property at 2262 W. Glenlord Road.
The price tag includes the 10,000-square-foot restaurant and a 2,000-square-foot residential property, according to the listing on www.greenridge.com.
The restaurant has private dining and sports bar areas, along with full banquet facilities, open bars, outdoor patios and decks. People interested in the property can contact Chrystal about the large assortment of cooking equipment, tableware and various other kitchen tools and glassware.
The property was put on the market Feb. 10 about a month after one of its owners, Raffaele Santaniello, was charged with multiple criminal sexual conduct charges involving three former employees.
Santaniello, 50, is charged with one count of kidnapping, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and seven counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged. At an April 5 hearing, Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula set April 18 as the deadline for lawyers to submit final briefs, and said she will decide after that whether there is probable cause to send the case to trial.
The restaurant was opened in 1967, and siblings Raffaele and Rosanna Santaniello bought it from their mother in 2019. The siblings renovated the space that same year, converting some of the banquet area into bar space and adding an outdoor patio.