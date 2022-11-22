STEVENSVILLE — A South Bend-area businessman has purchased the former Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria property.
Realtor Anne Gain confirmed the deal closed last Friday. The buyer, Bhola Singh, intends to keep both an events center and a restaurant operating on the property, but Gain said she was unsure of the timeline for its opening.
Singh bought the property for $537,000, Gain said. It was originally on the market for nearly $900,000.
“Given the past with it, it’s kind of a breath of fresh air,” Gain said.
Singh is a member of a group which owns several businesses in the area and in South Bend.
The longtime Italian restaurant closed earlier this spring, after its former co-owner Raffaele Santaniello was charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with three former employees in January.
The 2262 W. Glenlord Road property was first listed in February, but in May, the property was transferred to United Federal Credit Union, Berrien County documents show.
The property includes an event center, a duplex and a restaurant building.
The new ownership will most likely have the new restaurant serve Italian fare, Gain said, but that is not yet decided. She said she hopes the community supports and embraces the new buyers.
“It’s gonna be a positive move for the area,” Gain said.
Berrien County Judge Angela Pasula bound Santaniello over for trial, a move his defense sought to quash – or invalidate – in September. Berrien County Judge Jennifer Smith denied this motion.
Santaniello is charged with seven counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion and one count of kidnapping. He faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.