STEVENSVILLE — Berrien County documents show the Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria property has been turned over to United Federal Credit Union.

The agreement is a deed in lieu of foreclosure, dated April 26, and makes United the legal owner of the 2262 W. Glenlord Road property. A deed in lieu of foreclosure voluntarily transfers the title of a property over to the lender to release the lendee from the mortgage.

In an email to The Herald-Palladium, a United spokeswoman said, “United is working with a local realtor and expects the property to be listed for sale within the next two weeks.”

The transfer comes after the restaurant’s co-owner, Raffaele Santaniello, had been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving three former employees.

The HP obtained documents of the property agreement from the Berrien County Register of Deeds office Thursday. The online copy listed on the county’s website is redacted.

The Lincoln Township property was listed for sale in February, with an $890,000 price tag. Both the 10,000-square-foot restaurant and a 2,000-square-foot residential building on the lot were included in the sale.

Santaniello has been accused of one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, six counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping. Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula is overseeing the case.

A week ago, Pasula delayed her decision of whether to move Santaniello’s case forward because transcripts of court hearings were received later than expected.