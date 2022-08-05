STEVENSVILLE — A sale for the former Santaniello’s Glenlord Restaurant & Pizzeria property could be on the horizon.
Real estate agent Anne Gain, who is selling the foreclosed property at 2262 W. Glenlord Road, said in the last few weeks, activity has picked up from several interested parties.
“I’m hoping that we might be able to put something together this week,” she said.
The property was transferred to United Federal Credit Union in late April, after the property failed to sell immediately.
The restaurant’s co-owner, Raffaele Santaniello, has been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct involving three former employees. He faces life in prison if convicted as charged.
In February, the property had a sale price of $890,000. Now, the 12,000-square-foot restaurant is listed for $790,000. It has two transferable liquor licenses, as well as much of its existing equipment.
“The time is now to make this own superb and unique venture! The onsite duplex offers great housing opportunity for employees or additional income opportunity,” the listing reads.
Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula announced in June she found probable cause to bind Santaniello over for trial on all charges submitted by Berrien Assistant Prosecutor and Chief Trial Attorney Cortney O’Malley, The Herald-Palladium reported.
Santaniello’s trial is set to begin on Dec. 12.
This story has been updated to correct the start date of the trial.