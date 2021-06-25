STEVENSVILLE — Sewing runs in Kanesha Phillips’ blood.

Her grandmother and mother both sewed, and since a seventh-grade home economics class, she has too.

210625-HP-sew-dope2-photo.jpg

Kanesha Phillips’s Sew Dope Creations features a variety of fashion for both adults and children. The store will hold a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Sunday.

