ST. JOSEPH — Six more recall petitions were filed this week against two Lakeshore school board trustees.
Stevensville resident Aimee Foster and Lincoln Township resident Robyn Graffenius submitted another round of petitions, after earlier efforts were rejected Monday by the Berrien County Election Commission.
Foster filed four petitions against Lakeshore school board President Jason Beckrow and Secretary Rachel Wade – two on Tuesday and another set of two on Wednesday.
The two petitions she filed Tuesday calls for the trustees to be recalled because they voted against “removing the universal mask mandate immediately” during the school board meeting on Feb. 14.
The other two petitions Foster filed Wednesday begins by citing state law, “It is the natural, fundamental right of parents and legal guardians to determine and direct the care, teaching, and education of their children. The public schools of this state serve the needs of the pupils by cooperating with the pupil’s parents.”
The second set of petitions also stated school board trustees approved the Lakeshore return-to-learn plan 6-0, with the minutes not indicating if parents could exclude their children from the “recommendation of a universal mask mandate.”
When contacted by phone Thursday, Foster said there are multiple reasons she believes Beckrow and Wade should be recalled.
“We’re just trying to navigate a system that’s difficult to navigate,” she said of the recall process.
Board by laws
Whereas Foster’s four petitions focused on the trustees’ votes on mask mandates, Graffenius’ two new petitions have zeroed in on a Lakeshore school board bylaw that was recently corrected.
In her near-identical submissions, Graffenius is now petitioning Beckrow and Wade should be recalled because they were elected when the school board’s bylaws stated trustee terms were for four years. Her latest petitions against Beckrow and Wade, which were submitted Tuesday, remove any reference to them remaining in office beyond 2022.
This is the third time Graffenius has filed recall petitions against the two trustees. The first set was rejected on March 16.
In her second set of petitions rejected Monday, Graffenius submitted they should be recalled because they were “disregarding” state law by “remaining in office beyond Dec. 31, 2022.” However, the election commission said elected officials can’t be recalled based on something that hasn’t happened yet.
The language in the recall petition stems from a vote by the school board in 2012, which approved six-year terms of office for trustees.
However, when the district in 2013 switched to NEOLA – an educational consulting firm – to manage the board’s policies, the policy was incorrectly transferred and stated trustees served four-year terms. The mistake in the policy was not caught for 10 years, but the ballots distributed to voters have included the six-year term language.
Trustees voted on March 14 to correct the clerical error to make the school board trustees serve six-year terms.
When contacted by phone Thursday, Graffenius said she believes the trustees have to follow the law as it was written when they were elected. She said she will keep filing recall petitions until she gets a set approved.
“We’re just trying to get an opportunity to recall them,” she said. “It’s a very difficult and tedious process.”
The election commission will hold a clarity hearing on the language of all six petitions at 9 a.m. April 25 at the Berrien County Administration Building, 701 Main St., St. Joseph.