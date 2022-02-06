STEVENSVILLE — On a balmy 20-degree February day, some Southwest Michigan residents made a splash for a good cause.
The Southwest Michigan Polar Plunge, hosted at Watermark Brewing Co. on Saturday, raised $81,700 for the Michigan Special Olympics – marking the highest ever for that location.
Watermark co-owner Chris Mason said they hoped to surpass the $60,000 that was raised at the Stevensville brewery last year. A week ago, they were already at $55,000, Mason said.
"It's really cool to see our Southwest Michigan Plunge, which is comprised of Van Buren, Cass and Berrien counties, come together and raise money to surpass larger metropolitan areas and larger communities in the state," Mason said.
The event is under the umbrella of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, said Heather Fox, LETR's director.
About 160 people took the plunge Saturday, Fox said. This event was among 30 similar events occurring simultaneously statewide.
Fox said participating in the Special Olympics is "life-changing" for the athletes, who don't have to pay anything to compete. Events like the Polar Plunge cover transportation, uniform and housing costs for the athletes.
Special Olympian Tyler Schramm opened the event with a few words. Schramm competes in bowling and said he likes the Special Olympics because he has fun with his friends.
"I go there with my buddies," Schramm said.
Kat and Ed Schramm, Tyler's parents, coach the bowling team for Area 17 of the Special Olympics. Schramm said it was fun to see all of the support and festivities.
Both civilian groups and police departments decided to take the plunge, often in brightly colored costumes, as dozens of spectators circled around to cheer. Those participating from the Berrien County Sheriff's Office dressed up as characters from Cobra Kai, complete with karate uniforms and poses.
Undersheriff Chuck Heit said the sheriff's office has a friendly competition with other law enforcement agencies to see who can raise more funds. With more than $9,000 raised, they couldn't keep up with Michigan State Police troopers, but were able to beat out the prosecutor's office, who had raised $7,000 at that point in the day.
"It's a great cause," Heit said. "It's worth getting a little cold."
Ryan Schoonveld, commander of the Niles MSP Post, stayed warm and watched this year, but the state police raised more than $16,000 for the Michigan Special Olympics.
"It's all about supporting the athletes," Schoonveld said. "It's so great to be able to something for the athletes and to bring so many people together."
The Berrien County Prosecutor's Office decided to make their dip a throwback, dressing up like 1980s fitness instructors. Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli said their team name was "The Cold Cases."
"You can't beat this atmosphere that Watermark puts on," Pierangeli said. "Watermark does a great job for the community and we're happy to support them."
Michigan Special Olympics hopes to raise $1 million this year, Fox said. Those interested in donating can do so at https://www.classy.org/event/southwest-michigan-polar-plunge-2022/e377746