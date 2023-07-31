Thousands of residents in St. Joseph, Lincoln and Royalton townships were given a boil water advisory over the weekend due to a water main break on Marquette Woods Road in Lincoln Township.
The boil water advisory – which continued into Monday – might be lifted Tuesday afternoon if tests show the water is clean, said Greg Alimenti, water plant superintendent for the city of St. Joseph, which supplies water to the townships.
“We’ve conducted extensive bacteriological testing across the system,” Alimenti said. “... We are coordinating that testing with (the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy). If there’s a positive sample, then we will continue the advisory.”
Alimenti said a problem with the system’s water pressure dropping was noticed at the water plant around 8 a.m. Saturday. He said the water tower in Royalton Township was almost drained by 9:15 a.m. and other water storage areas were quickly being depleted.
“We lost on the order of 5 million gallons within a couple hours,” Alimenti said. “It was a large break and a tremendous amount of water.”
To put that into perspective, he said the entire system uses about 6 million to 7 million gallons of water on an average day.
He said the water treatment plant started producing water at its capacity of 12 million to 14 million gallons per day to try to keep the water pressure up in the system so bacteria didn’t potentially leak into it.
Meanwhile, he said Berrien County officials and police agencies were trying to help his department find the leak, which was eventually found near a tributary east of Hickory Creek in Lincoln Township.
Alimenti said leaks are usually found because people notice water bubbling up from the ground and call the water department. However, due to heavy rain the night before, he said that area was flooded.
David Linderman, water and sewer superintendent with St. Joseph Public Works, said they couldn’t find the leak and finally decided to shut off the section of water main on Marquette Woods Road because there had been a break in that area three years ago. He said that break was fixed much quicker because a contractor was on the scene doing work when the break happened.
Unfortunately, Alimenti said it took a lot longer to find Saturday’s break.
“Once it was isolated and shut off, we observed at the water plant that pressures began to immediately rise to normal levels,” Alimenti said. “It took from that point at about 10:30 (a.m.) to about three in the afternoon to restore system pressure.”
After pressure was restored, he said they started to flush the system.
St. Joseph City Manager John Hodgson said there hasn’t been a boil water advisory issued throughout most of the system since 2007. The only parts of the system not affected by Saturday’s break were St. Joseph Township residents on the east side of the St. Joseph River and the city of St. Joseph.
Hodgson said the water didn’t need to be rerouted because the water system has several loops in it to make it redundant. Hodgson said only about four homes were left without water.
Linderman said those homes are being given water by neighbors.
Kevin Stack with the Berrien County Road Department said Marquette Woods Road, between South Roosevelt Road and Cleveland Avenue, will probably stay closed until at least Friday as they work to fix the road.
“Between that leak and the downpours we had this past week, that created a washout next to the road and compromised the road a little bit,” Stack said.
During the advisory, water used in food preparation, cooking, drinking, or otherwise ingested should be boiled. Water used for bathing, laundry, lawn irrigation, and similar uses need not be boiled. For additional information on boil water advisories, see www.sjcity.com/water/page/boil-water-advisories-and -boil-water-notices.