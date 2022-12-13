STEVENSVILLE — An effort by Stevensville trustees to allow marijuana retailers to open in the village may be decided by voters next year.
Village trustees approved ordinances in November that would allow two marijuana retailers to open in the village along Red Arrow Highway. At the time, they said the money collected from the retailers would be used to fix the village’s roads.
Friends of Stevensville, a ballot question committee, was recently formed to give voters a chance to decide on whether they want marijuana retailers in the village.
“We feel that it would forever change the landscape of Stevensville, and it’s a bell that you can’t unring,” said Mary Jo Tomasini, chairperson of the committee, during a news conference Monday.
She said everyone on the 30-person committee has their own reason to oppose marijuana being sold within the village.
“Some are against marijuana and some aren’t against marijuana. Some just don’t want (marijuana retailers) in Stevensville,” she said. “We feel there’s plenty of access in other places.”
Tomasini said there are already 14 marijuana retailers within 12 miles of the village.
“We just don’t want one in the village of Stevensville,” she said. “... (Committee members) want to keep Stevensville the cute, quaint village that it is. We want to preserve the family-friendly environment.”
During Monday’s news conference, the group of people held signs saying, “No Pot Shops in Stevensville.”
The committee collected 119 signatures and gave them to Lincoln Township Clerk Stacy Loar-Porter last week in an effort to get the ordinances allowing marijuana retailers removed and replaced with an ordinance that would prohibit marijuana establishments.
On Monday, Loar-Porter said the committee needs 30 valid signatures to put the proposal on the May or August ballot. She said she can’t verify the signatures until she gets guidance from the Michigan Bureau of Elections, which is tied up with numerous statewide recall efforts this week.
If the ordinance proposal is the only item on the May ballot, she said it will cost the village about $5,000 to hold the election.
During the news conference, David Boelcke, who owns 11 storefronts in the village, said any marijuana retailers would bring in less tax revenue than the trustees think they would. In 2021, municipalities received $56,400 for every licensed retail store in its jurisdiction.
“Some people feel that the businesses aren’t sustainable, that the market is oversaturated right now and that we’ll end up with a bunch of empty pot shops,” Boelcke said.
Tomasini said many people opposed to marijuana being sold in the village plan to attend the council’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the village hall, 5768 St. Joseph Ave., Stevensville.
In July, Abonmarche told village trustees that most of the streets were in fair or poor condition – with less than 12 percent rated as good.
According to the ordinances, marijuana retail businesses will only be allowed in C-1 areas and have to be at least 500 feet from a school or church and 2,500 feet from each other.