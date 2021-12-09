For web only
Don Campbell / HP file photo

STEVENSVILLE — Stevensville may soon have a new full-time village manager.

On Wednesday, trustees agreed to offer an undisclosed candidate a $55,000 salary, along with standard benefits, vacation and a cell phone.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium