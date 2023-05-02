STEVENSVILLE — Stevensville trustees will have to find another way to raise money to fix the village’s roads.
Unofficial results show voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure by a count of 287-181, which will prohibit marijuana from being sold in the village.
In November, village trustees approved two ordinances that would allow up to two marijuana retailers to open along Red Arrow Highway, with revenue from the stores to be used to help pay to fix the village’s roads.
A ballot question committee, called Friends of Stevensville, was formed to stop the idea.
Mary Jo Tomasini, president of the committee, said she is grateful at the outcome of the vote.
“We are so thankful to the many village residents that took the time and energy to protect our small town by casting their votes. Now everyone’s energy can be directed towards other positive ways to impact our community,” she said in a prepared statement. “Fortunately, there are several grant opportunities available to the village for road funding presently and we expect more to come. The grants available now are well more than the expected revenue from the pot shops and are specifically designated for small towns and villages like ours. If the council raises taxes, it’s not because of the need for road funding.”
Tomasini said many residents want to be more involved in village government.
“We hope the council will seek ways to form task groups and roundtables for the residents to have a meaningful participation in finding solutions for our community’s needs,” she said.
Village President David Wenger said village trustees will have to find another way to fund road projects.
“I’m disappointed, but it’s the will of the people,” Wenger said when contacted by phone Tuesday.