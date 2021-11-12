211112-HP-lincoln-twp-splash-pad-photo.jpg

The Lincoln Township splash pad, pictured Thursday, is expected to open next summer.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

STEVENSVILLE — Lincoln Township’s long-awaited splash pad won’t open until next summer.

Set to open in the final few weeks of this summer, the splash pad project has been pushed back because of subcontractor delays, Treasurer Terri Smith said.

210715-HP-splash-pad1-drawing.jpg

Lincoln Township’s splash pad will be suited for toddlers on the left side, as the middle portion is for families of mixed ages and the right is designated for older kids and teenagers.

