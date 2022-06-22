Teddy 1

Families listen to a book reading at the 40th annual Teddy Bear Picnic on Tuesday at Lincoln Township Public Library.

STEVENSVILLE — A bear-y good time was had by all in attendance Tuesday at the Teddy Bear Picnic.

About 45 families participated in the Lincoln Township Public Library’s 40th annual Teddy Bear Picnic, which included public readings.

Teddy 2

The Lincoln Township Public Library hosts its 40th annual Teddy Bear Picnic on Tuesday.

