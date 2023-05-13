Vegter embraces crown, duties as 2023 Miss Blossomtime

STEVENSVILLE — Lauren Vegter’s journey toward becoming 2023 Miss Blossomtime queen began when she was 5 years old.
At a young age, she entered into the Little Miss Stevensville pageant and met a reigning queen, who became her inspiration toward Blossomtime royalty.
“This has been a dream of mine since I can remember,” she said. “In kindergarten, we had these cubbies and they would put mail in there like your assignments and different flyers. One of the things was for Miss Stevensville. I saw that and ran home from the bus stop and told my mom I wanted to be a princess.”
When she was younger, Vegter said she had a small voice and tended to be shy around most people.
“It was hard to hear me when I was speaking,” she said. “My mom was like, ‘OK, pageants can help with that.’ So she entered me and I ended up winning. I was very lucky. The Miss Stevensville that year really took me under her wing. She’s continued to check in on me even after our year and I’m really close with her family still.”
As the daughter of Mellissa and Charlie Vegter, the Lakeshore senior plans to attend Oklahoma City University to major in dance. Joining one of the top dance programs in the country was a perfect fit for Vegter, who is a competitive dancer. Her goal is to dance professionally and eventually launch her own studio to train other dancers.
Vegter is also involved in her school’s math and science center, is a member of the National Honor Society, the Lakeshore band/color guard and varsity poms.
As the winner of the Miss Blossomtime crown, Vegter will receive $3,500 in scholarships. She is a recipient of the Excellence in Education Scholarship and will get a $1,400 scholarship award and various gifts and prizes for being crowned Miss Spirit. She was also awarded the Bob Braamse Community Service scholarship of $1,000.
Putting in the work
Vegter’s crowning achievement began in November, when contestants started rehearsals and practicing their walk for 2023 Miss Stevensville.
“We had a bunch of weekend rehearsals with all the girls making sure we knew all the dances and walks and prepping for interview,” she said. “I really liked doing the onstage walk – it’s a magical moment to have. Especially being on the Miss Blossomtime stage, since I have been looking forward to it for so long.”
What was more remarkable than Vegter accomplishing her dream 13 years later, was the way she did so.
Vegter became the second Miss Spirit to also be named Miss Blossomtime.
She was crowned Miss Spirit in January, shortly after finishing as first runner-up in the Miss Stevensville pageant. Vegter also claimed the title of Miss Congeniality in the Stevensville pageant.
One of the more stressful aspects to the pageants for Vegter were the questions from judges. However, Vegter said her mother assisted her in preparing for the public speaking portion.
“My mom always asked me interview questions,” she said. “It didn’t matter where we were going, she would just shoot me some questions and I’d think up some answers.”
Fulfilling her duties
Prior to today’s Grand Floral Parade, Vegter toured the different communities involved with the Blossomtime Festival, visited Lansing and the Capitol Building, before capping off the trip at the Michigan State Police Academy.
“It’s the largest multi-community festival in the state of Michigan and to be the representative of that is absolutely amazing,” she said. “I can’t believe that I was chosen.”
The tours and visits were one of the many perks of becoming the 90th Miss Blossomtime. Vegter said she’s been blown away by the amount of former queens who have reached out to her with congratulations.
Last year’s queen, Lillian Waggoner, was among those to get in touch with Vegter.
“It was really nice to hear from her because I have lupus and I’m very passionate about that. I try to speak out about that a lot, and she encouraged me to continue to do that, which meant a lot to me,” Vegter said.
When she thinks back to her 5-year-old self, Vegter said she would tell her to be more confident.
“Confidence has been something that was learned for me, especially since I was so quiet when I was little,” she said. “But I think if I had been more confident at a younger age, I would have enjoyed a lot of things a little bit more. Still, I have had a very, very good life.”