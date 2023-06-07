THREE OAKS — A Three Oaks man is in stable condition after his car was hit by a train crossing in Galien Township.
At 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were dispatched to the railroad crossing on Pardee Road near U.S. 12 in Galien Township for a train versus car crash.
According to police, the vehicle was traveling south on Pardee Road and went around the activated railroad crossing arms, before being hit by the train that was traveling west.
The driver of the vehicle received serious injuries and was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.
Police said the driver is a 44-year-old man, but have not released their name as of Wednesday.
The crash remains under investigation.