Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.