THREE OAKS — The Three Oaks Village Zoning Board of Appeals has approved two variances for a proposed whiskey barrel storage and aging “rickhouse” at Journeyman Distillery.
One of the approved variances increases the allowed height from 35 feet to 44-feet-8-inches.
The other variance reduces the setback from 50 feet to 13 feet, so the rickhouse can be closer to the southern portion of the distillery’s property and further from a residential area to the north.
Greg Kil of Kil Architecture said the facility will house barreled whiskey – about 7,000 barrels – while it ages and matures onsite. He said the dimensions are 116-feet-by-67-feet, with a height of 44-feet-8-inches.
Kil said the height is important because it is vital to ventilation for the maturation process.
“It’s an unheated building with windows that allow for ventilation, and the variation in temperature over the seasons is what matures the whiskey,” he said. “It allows the charred inside of the barrel and the oak flavor to come into the whiskey.”
On July 14, the Three Oaks Village Council approved the conditional rezoning of 18.25 acres adjacent to Journeyman Distillery at 109 Generations Drive to make way for the rickhouse. The project encompasses an attached event space, a tasting room, a bottling and distribution building, and recreational amenities such as walking paths and pickle ball courts.
A detailed site plan for the proposed Journeyman additions must still be approved by the planning commission.
Under the rezoning, about 17 acres of the parcel were changed from the R-1 Single Family Residential District to MU-2 General Mixed Use for the proposed Journeyman Distillery whiskey storage and aging facility, along with attached event space and other recreational features.
The features include walking paths, pickle ball and bocce ball courts.
Planning Commission Consultant Rebecca Harvey said other requested uses include a paved parking area, a mechanical utility space, and “a golf pro shop to serve expansion on unrelated property.”
The remaining 1.26 acres was changed from R-1 Single Family Residential to I-1 zoning for a proposed bottling and distribution building.