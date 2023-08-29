THREE OAKS — A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized Tuesday after fire consumed their home at Lakewood Estates Manufactured Homes, northwest of Three Oaks.
Police identified the deceased woman as Dawn Popp, 62, and the injured man as Mark Tuszynski, 59.
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said several emergency crews responded to the 4:36 a.m. call, and investigators from the sheriff’s office and Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit remained at the scene investigating for hours.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Lt. Sean Soulard said when police arrived, Tuszynski was standing outside the home, suffering from apparent smoke inhalation. He told police and firefighters another person was still inside.
Tuszynski was taken by Medic 1 Ambulance to the Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City, Ind., for treatment. Meanwhile, deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office had attempted to enter the structure, but Soulard said the smoke and heat was too much.
Chikaming Township Fire Department was the lead fire department, being assisted by New Buffalo Township firefighters. Heit said the fire was extinguished relatively quickly, but had already consumed most of the home.
Heit said Tuszynski had been able to escape, but Popp had not.
Once the fire was extinguished, Popp’s body was found inside. The Western Michigan University Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.
Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Chikaming Township police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Victim Services and Chaplain Services units.
Heit said Tuesday afternoon the fire has not been deemed suspicious, but investigators are awaiting a final report from the fire marshal.