A couple Southwest Michigan schools are responding to false threats in the wake of this week's Oxford High School shooting.
According to a news release, the Berrien County Sheriff's Department said Friday that deputies had investigated several false threats that in some cases led to school closures.
The majority of these threats have been baseless, the release stated, and when investigators contacted students, they said they had been joking. However, Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli said all threats will be taken seriously.
"These type of threats are not a joke and are a crime," Pierangeli said in the release. "If evidence is presented to the prosecutor's office that meets the elements of a crime, charges will be filed. Threatening the safety of students and teachers in our schools is serious, and we will hold those responsible accountable."
Watervliet Public Schools closed its buildings Friday because of a threat posted online, Superintendent Ric Seager said.
After a police investigation, Seager said he believes there is no imminent or direct threat to the school. He told The Herald-Palladium the plan is to be back in school by Monday.
Coloma Community Schools Superintendent Dave Ehlers sent out an email to parents Friday afternoon, stating the district had been notified with concerns regarding a high school student's social media post and an unrelated screenshot, threatening "CHS." The district immediately informed police, who determined "CHS" was in reference to another district, and the post from the student was not a threat.
"Thus, based on our threat assessment, we determined it was safe for students to attend school," Ehler's email read.
In a prepared statement sent to The HP, Ehlers said there were and are no credible threats against the school.
“At Coloma Community Schools we take every threat against our school community seriously, which includes working closely with local law enforcement in conducting a threat assessment to determine the appropriate course of action to protect our students, families, teachers and staff," Ehlers said in the statement.
Damian Gomez, a parent of a Coloma High School student, reached out to The HP on Friday with criticisms about an earlier incident with the district.
Gomez said his son was approached Tuesday in the bathroom by another male student, who allegedly told his son that he should be afraid of him, because of threats he made that resulted in the cancellation of the school's homecoming dance. Gomez said he was not notified by the school; rather, he learned from his son about the incident.
"I should have been notified that my son was threatened by someone and it pertains to guns," Gomez said.
Gomez said his son met with school officials Wednesday and wrote a statement, which officials told Gomez was given to police.
"There have been no credible threats made against our schools this school year," Ehlers said in a statement to The HP. "This includes our Homecoming Dance, which was canceled solely out of an abundance of caution.”
Watervliet schools closure
Watervliet Public Schools was notified of a social media post shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday morning.
Seager said the district contacted the police, who investigated the person who posted the threat, as well as another person who created it.
"The police went and did their job and came back and reported to us ..." Seager said. "We felt and we still believe that there was no imminent threat, and we still believe there is no imminent threat, or even (a) direct threat. It was indirect."
One of the two people connected to the Instagram post was a Watervliet student. Seager declined to give information on the second person.
Because the district was notified in the middle of the night, Seager said he and other district officials were not able to reach the necessary people to assess the risk. They made the decision to close for the day because they couldn't contact these parties.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we want to make sure we've got all the loops closed before we come back into school and make sure everything's safe," Seager said.
Coloma and Watervliet school districts encourage families to teach their children how to report threats, either by telling a staff member at the school or through Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.