WATERVLIET — A $29.9 million bond proposed by Watervliet Public Schools for major infrastructure improvements failed Tuesday.
In the special election, 508 voters opted against the proposed bond, and 448 voted in support of it.
The proposal would have increased a resident’s tax rate by 1.2 mills. For the owner of a $200,000 home with a roughly $100,000 taxable value, this would have resulted in a $120 increase to their annual tax bill.
“We lost by 60 votes. It was a really close election. We feel like the needs have not gone away,” said Superintendent Ric Seager on Tuesday night.
Seager said the district plans to survey its residents and find out what their concerns were with this proposal. Inflation and other economic concerns were likely a factor in the outcome, he said.
“The low turnout across the county is indicative of uncertainty,” he said.
The $29.9 million bond focused on three areas, Seager told The Herald-Palladium earlier this year, safety and security; aging building infrastructure; and educational programming and learning environments.
The plan called for the construction of an auxiliary gym and a weight room, as well as a middle school cafeteria. The bond would have added science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) classrooms in each district building, as well as updated the science classrooms.
The district would have installed air conditioning at the high school. Building a new classroom for alternative education students, updating restrooms and improving athletic facilities were also a part of the project scope. Bond dollars would have funded creating a secure entrance at the middle school, replacing internal doors and repairing the parking lot.