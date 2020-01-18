WATERVLIET — A divided city commission voted Thursday evening to block a church’s plan to transform a shuttered downtown building into a church.
Prior to the meeting, the city’s attorney had advised commissioners in a letter that, if the commission were to grant the waivers the church needs, the action “would be a violation of the city’s own ordinances,” and could make future zoning law enforcement more difficult.
The commission’s denial appears to mark the end of Freshwater Community Church’s nine-month effort to obtain a special land use permit that would allow Freshwater to purchase – and then spend hundreds of thousands of dollars renovating – a building at 115 North Main Street. That structure, which once housed Bob’s Hobby Shop, is now empty and deteriorating.
The church plan had drawn support from a number of community members for its potential to help revive Watervliet’s downtown district.
“I don’t understand why anyone would oppose this,” Tat Parish, an attorney whose office is near the former hobby shop, said during the public-comment segment of Thursday’s meeting. “I see only benefit” from the plan, he said, echoing remarks other supporters had offered at a previous meeting.
But Freshwater faced an uphill regulatory fight. The city’s planning commission, after a months-long review, voted in December to deny the needed permit. The church plan didn’t meet certain zoning requirements, including a requirement for parking capacity, the planning group ruled.
Last week at its regular monthly meeting, the city council took up the issue of whether to sign off on the planning group’s recommendation. After a contentious meeting that featured significant pro-and-con input from the public, however, the commission put off a vote in order to seek legal guidance from the city attorney.
In a letter dated Jan. 14, however, attorney Jessica Fette offered no support to Freshwater’s bid.
Whenever the city council considers a special permit, the city’s attorney wrote, it must “follow the ordinances as written.” While failing to do so “is not ‘illegal,’” she concluded, “it is certainly ill-advised.”
In a brief discussion prior to the vote, Commissioner Jennifer Helms said that she would back the planning commission and the city attorney.
But the church’s entry into Watervliet’s business district would be “a plus for the city,” countered Commissioner Michael Bumstead, “because we’ve got vacant stores downtown.” If commissioners opt to let the empty building sit, he cautioned, “it’s not going to do any good.”
When the roll-call vote was taken, “no” votes – votes against the church plan – came from Commissioners Duane Cobb, Jennifer Helms and Luke Strunk. Votes backing the church effort came from Commissioners Deah Muth, Michael Bumstead and Bill Whitney. A “no” vote from Mayor David Brinker sealed the fate of the church plan.
Freshwater Pastor Justin VanFerrari, who had given an impassioned presentation to the commission prior to the vote, told commissioners at the meeting’s end that while the church is disappointed by what he considers a flawed decision. “Our ministry doesn’t rise or fall because of a building. It never will,” he said.