The city of Watervliet has 45 days to raise $50,000 for a community park in its downtown. Should it be successful, they will receive a matching grant for the remainder of the costs.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Cornerstone Alliance, city of Watervliet, and Watervliet Downtown Development Authority are putting on a campaign through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity to raise $50,000 for a new park. If the campaign reaches that crowdfunding goal by Dec. 31, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

