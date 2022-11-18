Snow and gusty winds this morning will be followed by lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
WATERVLIET — The city of Watervliet has 45 days to crowdfund for a new “pocket park” in its downtown.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Cornerstone Alliance, city of Watervliet, and Watervliet Downtown Development Authority are putting on a campaign through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity to raise $50,000 for a new park. If the campaign reaches that crowdfunding goal by Dec. 31, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.