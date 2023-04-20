WATERVLIET — A $30 million Watervliet Public Schools bond proposal will be on the May 2 ballot.
The $29.9 million bond proposal will seek to improve safety and security, aging building infrastructure, educational programming and learning environments. Should it be adopted, the millage rate will increase by 1.2 mills.
For the owner of a home with a $100,000 taxable value, this would result in a $120 increase to their annual tax bill. The board approved the language for the bond in January.
If passed, construction would begin in the spring of 2024 and finish in three to four years. The district completed facility studies in 2010 and 2021, which showed the need for major infrastructure improvements.
The bond measure calls for the creation of a secure entrance at the middle school, as well as moving the office to the front, in order to create a vestibule. Bond dollars would also be used to repair the high school parking lot and replace internal doors at all district buildings. The new doors will be part of a new districtwide security system.
To improve building infrastructure, bond funds would pay to replace water heaters and remodel bathrooms to be ADA-accessible. The project also includes building a permanent classroom for the high school’s WAY Program, an alternative high school program currently meeting in portable classrooms. Under this section of the bond, the district also plans to resurface the track and improve ticket booths, bathrooms and concession stands at the stadiums.
The district would install air conditioning at the high school with money from the increased millage. The plan also includes building a new auxiliary gym, weight room and a middle school cafeteria. The district will also construct new science, technology, engineering and mathematics classrooms in each building, as well as upgrade existing science classrooms.