Futures on Wall Street pointed lower before the bell, extending last week’s selling that dragged the benchmark S&P to its first back-to-back weekly declines since the turn of the year. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 each slid 0.8% early Tuesday. Global shares were mostly lower after manufacturing indicators in Europe and Asia painted a mixed picture and Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries of threatening Russia. Home Depot shares slid almost 4% in premarket Tuesday after the home improvement retailer gave a tepid outlook for this year despite posting strong profits to close out 2022.