WATERVLIET — Voters who live within the Watervliet Public Schools district will decide whether a proposed bond passes in May.
The $29.9 million bond proposal will focus on improvements in three areas: safety and security; aging building infrastructure; and educational programming and learning environments. Should it be adopted in the May 2 election, the millage rate will increase by 1.2 mills.
For the owner of a $200,000 home with a roughly $100,000 taxable value, this would result in a $120 increase to their annual tax bill. The board approved the language for the bond in January.
Superintendent Ric Seager said the district completed facility studies in 2010 and 2021, which highlighted needs in Watervliet’s infrastructure. Should the bond pass, the district would begin finishing designs for the projects and start construction in the spring of 2024. The work would take place in two phases and finish within three to four years, Seager said.
The board has been able to tackle some projects using general fund contributions, one-time federal ESSER dollars and private donations through the Watervliet Public Schools Foundation, but the scale of the projects require taxpayer help, Seager said.
“That’s one of the themes (of the proposal): to take the next step in order to move ourselves forward and to catch up on some of these things we’ve been behind on,” Seager said.
Under safety and security, the district plans to create a secure entrance at the middle school, similar to the high school and elementary school buildings. The project calls for the office to be moved to the front, where a vestibule will be created.
Additionally, bond dollars will go toward updating all of the district’s internal doors, as part of its security system upgrades. The high school parking lot is also in need of repairs, Seager said, as it has begun to disintegrate and is prone to congestion and accidents when school gets out.
To address the aging infrastructure, the bond would fund updating bathrooms to be ADA accessible and replacing water heaters. Additionally, the WAY Program, an alternative high school curriculum, is meeting in portable classrooms, which are at the end of their lifespans, Seager said. The bond would build new classrooms for WAY students. Under this section of the bond, the district also plans to resurface the track and improve ticket booths, bathrooms and concession stands at the stadiums.
The district was able to install air conditioning in the elementary buildings using ESSER funds, and would do so in the high school using the proposed bond.
Lastly, under educational programming and learning environments, the bond would add science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) classrooms in each district building, as well as update the science classrooms. Seager said these additions will bring the district to the present in technology education.
The plan also calls for the construction of an auxiliary gym and weight room. Currently, students are practicing in the one gym from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Seager said. When the gym was built in the 1970s, there weren’t girls’ athletics, Seager said, and the high school currently has the same amount of athletic space for double the number of participants. Under this portion of the bond, the district also plans to build a cafeteria for the middle school. Students currently eat in the gym.
Those looking for additional information on the proposed bond can do so by visiting watervlietps.org.