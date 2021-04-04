To the editor,
I’m writing this letter in order to share my appreciation for South Haven and the resiliency of family, friends and neighbors that I’ve witnessed over this last year as we all work to deal with the impact of COVID-19.
I have had the pleasure and privilege of living in South Haven for most of my life. I grew up here and my husband and I are now raising our 4 fantastic children here in South Haven Public Schools. Living in a small town can sometimes be a little trying but it’s times like this when you really begin to realize the blessings that come with small town living.
From the door drops of treats to isolated kids (and even adults!) at the beginning of quarantine to virtual study groups to our school system working to pivot quickly whenever things change, to ongoing outpouring of support for our local businesses, this community has truly come together.
Having said that, I think it's important to acknowledge that it has not been easy. Sure, there are bright spots but, making it through this continues to be a struggle for most, if not all, of us. As we begin to see the light at the end of this tunnel, I think it is important that we continue to focus on the values that bind us together as a community including caring for our neighbors. That quick wellness check on your elderly neighbor might just be what the doctor ordered that day. A cheerful hello to the gentleman at the gas pump next to you may be all it takes to turn his day around. And the continued support of our local businesses could really be what helps to keep the lights on through all of this. Every bit of your kindness continues to help us all to persevere as we work on recovering every bit of normal possible along the way.
From my family to yours I offer sincerest thanks for all each of you have done, and continue to do, to remind me that calling South Haven home was the right decision.
Kam Daugherty
South Haven