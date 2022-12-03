Andrews Town Council
The town of Andrews, IN, meetings begin at 6 p.m. and will be conducted in the Council Room at the Andrews Municipal Building, 66 N. Main St., Andrews, unless otherwise indicated, on Mondays of the following dates: January 9, 2023; January 23, 2023; February 13, 2023; February 27, 2023; March 13, 2023; March 27, 2023; April 10, 2023; April 24, 2023; May 8, 2023; May 22, 2023; June 12, 2023; June 26, 2023; July 10, 2023; July 24, 2023; August 14, 2023; August 28, 2023; September 11, 2023; September 25, 2023; Tuesday October 10, 2023; October 23, 2023; November 13, 2023; November 27, 2023; December 11, 2023; Tuesday December 26, 2023; and a Special Meeting may be called if needed.
Huntington City Council
City Council will meet on Dec. 13 (7 p.m.), Dec. 27 (6:45 a.m.) at 300 Cherry St., Huntington.
Huntington City Board of Public Works and Safety
Board of Public Works and Safety meetings will meet at 3:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers on Dec. 5 and 19 at 300 Cherry St., Huntington.
Huntington City-Township Public Library Board meeting
The Huntington City-Township Library Board of Trustees will hold their monthly board meeting at the main library at 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 255 W Park Dr, Huntington, IN 46750.
Huntington County Commissioners
The Huntington County Commissioners will meet at the Huntington County Courthouse, Room 103A at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, Dec. 20, Dec. 19, Dec. 30, at 201 N. Jefferson St., Huntington.
Huntington County Council
Huntington County Council meetings at 7 p.m., Dec. 12, 2022, at 201 N. Jefferson St., Huntington.
Huntington School District meetings
Huntington County Community School Corporation school board meetings are held at 7 p.m. at Salamonie Elementary School, 1063 E. 900S, Warren, Indiana, on Dec. 19, 2022.
Economic Development Commission
The Economic Development Commission will meet in the Mayor’s Conference Room on the third floor of the City Building at 9 a.m. on Dec. 6, at 300 Cherry St., Huntington.
Regional Sewer District meetings
Meetings of the Norwood Regional Water and Sewer District will take place at the Andrews Municipal Building, located at 66 N. Main Street in Andrews at 9 a.m. Dec. 17.
Roanoke Town Council
Roanoke Town Council meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 20.
Warren Town Council meetings
The Warren Town Council will meet in Executive Session at 7 p.m. on Monday, December 5 at Assembly Hall, 131 N. Wayne Street, Warren, to discuss strategy related to the purchase, lease, transfer, exchange or sale of real property.
The Warren Town Council meets at 6 p.m., Dec. 12 in Assembly Hall, 131 N. Wayne St., Warren, Indiana.