The sounds of Latin Jazz will be heard later this month when South Haven Scott Club and Foundry Hall present their ongoing Concert Series that showcases the Scott Club’s Everett grand piano.
Latin Jazz featuring Jane K will be presented free of charge online from the Scott Club, at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 28.
Jane K, whose real name is Evgeniya Kozhevnikova, is a Kalamazoo-based pianist who will be accompanied by Neal Lensenmayer on bass. Together, they will present a concert featuring Jane’s original compositions.
Most of the tunes are featured on “Tango Avenue,” Jane’s debut album released in December 2020 with support from the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo. Both Jane and Lensenmayer are WMU alumni. They started performing together while in a jazz combo at Western.
The concert will be broadcast live on Scott Club Facebook Live and the Foundry Hall twitch channel: www.twitch.tv/foundryhall and recorded to be made available later on the Foundry Hall YouTube channel and Scott Club Facebook page and website.
The concert series is made possible in part by grant funding from The Greater South Haven Community Foundation and Entergy Palisades Power Plant.
The next performance of the Concert Series will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 2, featuring classical pianist Aleksandra Vojcic, accompanied by flutist Melissa Grey.