In an article published Dec. 19, 2020 titled "Health department tables restrictions," The Herald-Press made an error. Huntington County Health Officer Dr. Ringenberg would like to correct the erroneous report by stating that the city of Huntington city is following the restrictions placed by the mayor’s executive order and that Huntington County is following Indiana State Governor Eric Holcomb’s executive orders.
There was also a quote that incorrectly stated "three health officers saw this coming, but that quote should have read: “This is a serious problem for our country and our county. District three health officers saw this coming."
The Herald-Press sincerely regrets the errors and any confusion it has caused.