Kayak fishing on Southwest Michigan lakes has been enormously pleasant this spring without jet-skis and yay-hoos in bass boats trying to see how fast they can go.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order didn’t officially outlaw motorboats, but the “frequently asked questions” attached to the order said any motorized watercraft used on the water could lead to a $1000 fine for whoever was using it.
Of course social media lit up with folks who said this order was unfair. If kayaks canoes and sailboats could be on the water, why should motorboats be banned?
From a personal standpoint, I don’t think it’s fair that I could take my kayak out on almost any lake in the state, but even cottage owners couldn’t walk across their lawns and take their pontoons for a cruise with their families.
This isn’t to diminish the terrible death toll and ongoing danger of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I understand why essential workers (such as my wife who works at a funeral home) get upset that people don’t do all they can to stay home. My wife gets quite angry talking about folks who march on Lansing to protest their perceived loss of freedoms.
I get it. But in this crazy time, a day on the water is a good way get out of the house and relax.
The ban on motorboats had not been resolved as of this writing.
Whether or not it continues, here are some things anglers can do to while away the time inside their homes.
First and foremost, many big name fishing celebrities are doing Facebook Live sessions, taking questions from their fans. Chief among these is bass fishing’s Greatest Of All Time angler Kevin VanDam of Kalamazoo.
Once a week, VanDam has been on a Facebook Live e-cast for an hour, taking questions of all sorts from folks who follow him or otherwise learn of the online Q&A.
This sort of thing doesn’t happen very often. VanDam is a great teacher and goes into detail about different aspects of bass fishing. To find out when his next Facebook Live session will take place, check out his Kevin VanDam Fishing Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Mark Zona, the star of his own “Zona’s Awesome Fishing Show” has been making short videos available on YouTube. As of this week, the Sturgis resident had posted three of them.
Each goes into detail about a specific fishing tactic that he covered in one of his shows. The current topics include “Tube Cracking for Bass,” “Deep Finesse Swim Baits” and “Umbrella Rig for Smallmouth Bass.”
Zona has one of the most entertaining fishing shows ever, largely due to his easy-going, self-deprecating mannerisms, obvious sense of humor and the rapport he has with his guests, who are mostly professional bass anglers.
His YouTube shorts, called “Show Dirt” cover the details of tactics he shown in the regular TV show. Anyone who pays attention to these Show Dirt lessons is likely to learn something that will help them catch more fish.
One last fellow well worth mentioning for the fishing knowledge he imparts for free online is Lance Valentine, a Michigan walleye guide and fishing educator who founded “Teachin Fishin.”
Valentine has helped a lot of anglers maintain their sanity with an hour of discourse every morning from 7 to 8 o’clock. He gives some of the best seminars this writer has ever seen. If you want to get the most out of your electronic sonar and GPS, watch one of his presentations.
Now, each morning, you can join in his live podcast on Facebook, ask him questions and just enjoy an hour of talking about fishing.
While there haven’t been many positive things to say about this crazy pandemic, access to some of the greatest fishing minds on the planet is an exception. In the midst of despair, we all can log on to Facebook or YouTube and enjoy some educational sessions that likely would not have happened in saner times.