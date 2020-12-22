Deadline set for local small business COVID-19 grant program
January 15, 2021, will be the final application deadline for the City of Huntington’s small business COVID-19 Grant Program.
Businesses operating within Huntington city limits have until that date to submit their applications. The maximum award under this program is a one-time grant of up to $10,000.
The primary purpose of the fund is to protect low-to-moderate income jobs at businesses whose operations have been harmed by COVID-19. Permitted uses of grant funds to achieve this goal include:
Working capital including rent and other day-to-day expenses.
Continuing operations.
Supporting remote work.
Applications can be obtained online at www.huntington.in.us/city/department/division.php?structureid=401. Any questions should be directed to Bryn Keplinger, director of community development and redevelopment, at bryn.keplinger@huntington.in.us.
In June, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs awarded $250,000 to the City of Huntington to fund the COVID-19 Grant Program. To date, more than $64,000 has been distributed to seven local small businesses.
“Our hope is that any businesses that are out there and interested in the program will make application here in the next couple of weeks so that we can put the rest of that money to good use,” Keplinger said.
The review process can take up to two months at the state level, so Keplinger said it is best to submit an application as soon as possible.
The City of Huntington also will continue to accept grant applications for a separate COVID-19 Mitigation Grant Program to reimburse qualified expenses related to expanding outdoor operations at local businesses and nonprofits. For more information on the COVID-19 Mitigation Grant Program, visit www.huntington.in.us and click “Community Alert: COVID-19 Information.”