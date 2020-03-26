In the midst of the conflicts that have divided this nation forever there is one constant that deserves attention: the assumption of the opposition that they know the hearts and minds of us and we of them. With the speed that social media now accelerates these often-fictitious statements, the truth about the actions of opposing entities has become more and more difficult to uncover.
In the three and a half years since President Donald Trump won election to that office, Democrats have been accused of hating the president because they lost the election and are thus blamed for relentless false attempts to remove him from office. One can almost see how the activities of the past three-plus years have been perceived by Trump followers in that light, but a look at some facts tells a different tale.
As one of many who have lived through and observed the demeanor and actions of presidents since FDR, the characteristics seen in this president have been troubling from day one and before, as compared with those of a widely diverse (except in gender) group of presidents.
Yes, there have been philanderers, some known, some protected by those around them in the earlier days of “fake news.” Yes, some were more mentally agile than others, able to convey empathy and challenge in ways that made the electorate feel heard and safe, if not totally happy with all of it. Some, like President Dwight Eisenhower, inspired confidence with their experience and natural modesty, while others like Presidents Kennedy, Clinton and Obama, had innate gifts evident and needed when they spoke to us in times of distress and threat. President George H.W. Bush was well prepared to lead through thick and thin in spite of minor blunders. That could be said for each of them: they were human and made errors in judgment, but they led in such a way that any attempts to remove them from office were slight or non-existent.
Honest reflection on President Trump’s behavior and leadership puts him in another category. His well-known record of using and abusing women over his lifetime is troubling in a world that has awakened from that kind of behavior – the president usually being the symbol of dignified manhood, to be admired and imitated. The release of at least some of his tax returns was a campaign promise never to be fulfilled with the obvious conclusion that there is something which, if revealed, would cause re-election problems. Appointing unskilled millionaire cronies to ambassadorships, cabinet and other positions of high importance is not unusual, but it has been so frequent in this administration that it has visibly weakened the American position world-wide. His ongoing record from the first year, of firing cabinet members and others because they don’t follow his lead, and condemning, even punishing them openly is painful to see. It is beyond discouraging to see members of the National Security Council, judges, seasoned ambassadors and others not just publicly humiliated, but removed from years of exceptional public service, labeled as nasty or incompetent while less principled individuals are granted the Medal of Freedom. Speaking publicly with made-up “facts” such as those surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in order to calm the people rather than facing up to the seriousness does not inspire confidence. Attacking and correcting statistics of the World Health Organization, the Central Intelligence Agency, the scientific community and many other reliable sources of safety and security is more than troubling. Most notably his cancellation two years ago of the pandemic response team initiated by President Barack Obama is now revealing life and death consequences.
At this writing the nation’s governors and mayors are taking the preemptive actions needed to moderate the impact of COVID-19. Well-outlined steps for immediate action should have prompted the first response, had that team of experts not been abandoned two years ago. Rather, we have heard denial followed by promises that everything is working beautifully, and necessary supplies are on the way. Meanwhile people were and are sickening, testing was and is inadequate, and needed medical supplies, personnel and space are still in critically short supply. Each day brings new awareness of the yet-to-be realized trauma in spite of promises that all is in good hands across the nation.
Hatred? No, just deep disillusionment, mistrust and sorrow based on years of experience.