When shopping, we typically have an abundance of options. Coca-Cola produces 127 varieties of Coke, including Orange Vanilla and Cherry Zero Sugar. Lay’s has more than 50 types of potato chips ranging from Classic to Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle. There are even 57 flavors of M&M’s when you include special editions such as Strawberried Peanut Butter and Caramel Cold Brewed.
But when it comes to meat, our main choices are various cuts of chicken, pork and beef. Forty-three percent of all the meat we eat in the U.S. is chicken, making it No. 1, according to the USDA.
Compare that to duck. The USDA says that on average, Americans consume 1/3 pound of duck per person per year, down from .44 pound in 1986. And the majority of those consuming duck aren’t buying it at the grocery store, they are duck hunters.
It wasn’t always like this. Duck was much more popular in the 1800s and it still is in countries like China, Vietnam and France.
Patti Kenworthy, who for 41 years was instructional manager at Van Buren Tech Center in Lawrence in its Culinary Arts and Hospitality Services program, thinks that people overestimate how difficult it is to cook duck and underestimate how good it tastes.
“It’s yummy and it’s easy,” said Kenworthy, who was named by the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Chapter of the American Culinary Federation as the culinary educator of the year.
She notes that farm-raised duck isn’t gamey in taste, but actually has a mild flavor.
Kenworthy lives in Stevensville in the house where she grew up, graduated from Ferris State University and landed the job at Van Buren Tech Center after doing a six-week job shadow as part of earning her degree. She compares duck not to other poultry proteins like turkey or chicken, but to steak.
“I think it feels and tastes like steak; it’s tender, it’s rich, it’s extremely easy to work with and it’s so freaking good,” she said.
And interestingly, residents of Southwest Michigan are within close proximity to Maple Leaf Farms, the largest producer of duck in the United States, which is about 75 miles away. Located in Leesburg (and no, you probably have never heard of it – the population is 550, according to the latest census) in Kosciusko County, Indiana. Nicknamed “Gateway to the Lakes” because of the 100 lakes located in the county, Leesburg’s 10 blocks of brick and cobblestone streets lined with 19th century buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Sites.
There’s no doubt the ducks rule here. Besides being the world headquarters of Maple Leaf Farms, there’s the company store, Duck, Down & Above, that is the source for all things duck, including their other brands like Milford Valley and Sandra’s chicken products and Down Inc., down and feather bedding items. Oh, and if you’re looking for Maple Leaf Farms apparel, this is the place to go.
Maple Leaf Farms is family-owned and has been in business since 1958. But surprisingly, it’s not the only large duck producer in northern Indiana. Culver Duck dates back to 1858 and is in Middlebury, in the heart of Indiana’s Amish area and just over an hour away. It’s the only duck farm in the U.S. to earn the American Humane Certification. And like Maple Leaf Farms, it not only sells whole ducks and duck breasts but also other duck products. Between the two places, you can purchase legs, ground, fully cooked (so all you have to do is heat it up), raw, sticks and jerky. Both raise only white Pekin duck, known for its tenderness and mild flavor. This breed accounts for 95 percent of the duck sold in the U.S.
Maple Leaf Farms also offers Halal duck, whole ducks and duck breasts that are certified by the Halal Transactions of Omaha and conform to the dietary practices and values of the Islamic community. Its duck appetizers include duck bao dumplings, duck quesadillas, duck wing drumettes and duck bacon and sweet corn wontons.
Closer to home, many local grocery stores sell duck in their freezer compartments, and Kenworthy said you can buy duck breasts by the case at Gordon Food Service store in Benton Harbor.
“I think if people would be willing to try it, they’d be surprised at how easy it is to make, how it’s versatile just like other meats, and how good it tastes,” she said. “There really isn’t anything like it.”
Patti Kenworthy’s Applewood Smoked Duck Breast
Note: You can serve this two ways, either alone or with mixed greens in a citrus vinaigrette. If you decide on the former, just eliminate the green and vinaigrette or serve it not as a duck salad but on the side.
2 cups apple wood chips (Kenworthy buys small bags at Ace Hardware)
2 duck breasts
Small container of arugula
Small container of mixed greens
1 small shallot sliced very thin
Duck brine:
1 quart of water
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
Vinaigrette:
1 large orange such as Blood Orange or Cara (which are in season now)
2 navel oranges
1 large lemon
2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
1 teaspoon Grey Poupon mustard
2 cloves garlic
1 1/2 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Make the duck brine by mixing the water, salt, and vinegar in a non-metallic bowl or ziplock bag. Add the breasts. Refrigerate for two hours.
While the duck is marinating, make the vinaigrette:
Cut out a slice out of one of the oranges and dice it to use to sprinkle over the salad as colorful garnish. Set aside the dice and then squeeze the juice from the fruit into a blender. Add the remaining vinegar, mustard, garlic cloves, olive oil, salt and pepper to the citrus, blend until creamy. Refrigerate until needed.
Soak wood chips in water for an hour.
After two hours, remove the duck breasts from the brine and rinse well. Pat dry. Score the duck breasts, fat side up, with a sharp knife, cutting through the fat. Salt and pepper both sides.
Sear the fat side of the breast until golden brown.
Place in a smoker until the duck reaches 135 degrees. Make a tent with aluminum foil and cover.
Pour two tablespoons of the vinaigrette in the bottom of a mixing bowl, pour greens into the vinaigrette and toss well and add more if needed. Divide greens on four plates.
Slice duck breasts on the diagonal and place a quarter of the duck on top of each of the salad plates. Garnish with the slivered shallots and diced orange.
Patti Kenworthy’s Duck with Chimichurri Sauce
1 duck breast
For the chimichurri sauce:
Kosher salt
Pepper
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
1/4 cup chopped parsley
4 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons oregano if using dry soak in a tablespoon of water
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Blend chimichurri ingredients together in a food processor or blender until of sauce consistency.
To cook the duck breast:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Place duck breast skin side-down in the hot skillet; cook until browned, about 30 seconds. Flip and repeat on the other
Bake in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 120 degrees (about 10 minutes). Cover with aluminum foil. Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing.
Slice the duck on the diagonal and present on a platter, Spoon the chimichurri from one end to the other.
Serve with rice pilaf, and grilled red, yellow peppers, zucchini and finished with slivered shallots.
The following recipe is from “Italy on a Plate: Travels, Memories, Menus” by Susan Gravely.
Duck Salad on Frico Wafers
Wafers:
1 cup grated Montasio or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Two or three grinds of black pepper
Duck:
2 duck breasts
Salt and pepper, to taste
Salad:
4 boiled eggs, cut in quarters
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1/2 cup extra
Virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
Freshly ground pepper, to taste
4 cups salad greens, such as frisée and radicchio
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
In a small bowl, mix together the cheese, cayenne pepper and black pepper.
On a silicone or parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet (a silicone baking sheet is highly recommended), arrange rounded tablespoonfuls of the cheese mixture about 1 inch apart. Bake for three to five minutes, until golden brown and crisp. Cool, then remove with a thin spatula and set aside.
Lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
Season the duck with salt and pepper and place the breasts skin-side-down in a cold skillet. Cook on medium heat for 12 to 14 minutes, checking often to make sure the duck is not burning. Flip the duck breasts to meat-side-down and cook for one to two minutes, then transfer to a rimmed baking sheet, and place them skin-side-up.
Bake for five to eight minutes. Remove and set aside to rest for five minutes.
Boil the eggs and chill in an ice bath for 15 minutes.
While the duck is cooking, make the balsamic glaze salad dressing. Heat the balsamic vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan over high heat. Once sauce comes to a simmer, reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes, until the glaze reduces to a consistency thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Set aside to cool slightly.
To complete the dressing, combine the balsamic glaze, the olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and a few grinds black pepper in a small bowl. Whisk to fully combine.
To serve, divide the wafers on to four plates and top each with one cup of greens. Peel the eggs, cut into quarters, and arrange atop the lettuce. Slice the duck breasts and arrange atop each salad. Drizzle the balsamic dressing on each salad and serve immediately.
The following recipes are courtesy of Maple Leaf Farms.
Duck Fries
2 cups duck fat (see note below)
2 cups vegetable or canola oil (or use 2 more cups of duck fat)
2 russet potatoes
Sea salt
Dried thyme (optional)
Peel sides of potatoes and cut potatoes into 1/8 inch matchsticks.
Place potato matchsticks in a large bowl of cold water and let soak for 30 minutes to wash off the starch.
Heat duck fat and oil together in a large Dutch oven or pan until it reaches 375 degrees.
Remove the potato matchsticks from the water, drain and carefully add them to the duck fat and oil mix.
Let fry for five minutes. Remove and let oil drain off and cool for a few minutes.
Put the fries back in the duck fat oil mix and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until crispy.
Remove from oil and let extra oil drip off. Toss with sea salt and dried thyme and serve.
To render duck fat, when cooking the breast or entire bird, score the meat so the fat drains out. After it is cooked, strain the fat and store. Duck fat has a low melting point and so can be heated to a high temperature without burning so it’s perfect for frying, searing and roasting.
Crock Pot Duck
Whole duck
1 package onion soup mix
4 cups coarsely chopped and peeled potatoes
2 cups coarsely chopped carrots
1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
2 tablespoons butter
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup water
Take the duck from the bag and remove the neck and giblets. Pat dry inside and out.
Place all ingredients except duck in a slow cooker with 1/2 cup water. Stir.
Place duck on vegetables. Cover. Cook on high for five hours or until tender. Serve with wild rice mix.
Optional: Finish under the broiler for five minutes for crispy skin.
