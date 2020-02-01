A special Duesey
For readers who like to take quickie day trips during the warmer months, I have a suggestion for you. How about a drive over to the northeast corner of Indiana and visit the Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg Museum in Auburn, Ind.? Perhaps you’ve made the trip before but the year 2020 is a special one for the highly regarded car museum. The year 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the Duesenberg Automobile and Motor Company, Inc. The museum is celebrating this once-in-a-lifetime occasion by putting on display for the first time an unbelievable gift of the very first customer-purchased production passenger vehicle built by the Duesenberg brothers. Amazingly, the Duesey has been owned by the same family for 100 years.
CyrAnn and James C. Castle, Jr. of California donated the 1921 Duesenberg Model A Coupe. The original owner was Samuel Northrup Castle, founder of Castle & Cooke Co., a Hawaiian sugar cooperative. Mr. Castle’s 7-foot-tall stature required that body builder Bender Body Company of Cleveland, Ohio, raise the roof of the Model A to accommodate its owner’s head. The Model A Coupe remained in Samuel Castle’s possession until his death in 1959, when ownership was transferred to his son James Christian Castle. Upon the death of James Castle in 1994, son James Castle Jr. took possession.
“This gift to the museum is one of the most significant donations to the collection in the 45-year history of the museum,” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive Ddrector and CEO of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. This Duesey Model A was the first in American passenger vehicles to be equipped with four-wheel hydraulic brakes and an overhead-cam in-line straight-eight engine producing a top speed of more than 100 mph. In 2010, the Castles commissioned a 10,000-hour, three-year restoration to bring the vehicle back to its original appearance and specifications. The restored Model A won the Classic Cars of America Trophy at the 2013 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, Best of Show at the Niello Concours at Serrano and the Automotive Heritage Award at the Amelia Island Concours. It certainly can be said that a visit to the A-C-D Museum during the marque’s centennial year will be an extra-special educational occasion. Duesenberg automobiles hold a special place in automotive history. I recommend readers plan a visit to Auburn this spring or summer and find out why.
All cars to be EVs by 2035
A headline in the most recent copy of the Automotive News trade journal caught my eye. The headline, “Bloomberg wants all new cars to be EVs by 2035,” rather caught me off guard. It was the first time I had heard any presidential candidate make as bold a statement. It was part of his solution in addressing the debate about combating global warming. For me the headline roused both anxiety and hope. We all have our opinion on whether climate change is real or not. I like to believe that the scientists are right on this subject. It can’t be argued that in recent years the weather patterns seem to be shifting and eventful weather conditions are causing havoc on all the planet’s continents. Obviously, U.S. presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg (media billionaire and former mayor of New York) believes that the exhausts of internal combustion engines (commonly referred to as ICE vehicles) are a serious part of the problem and he has unveiled a plan to slash greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by mandating all vehicles be electric vehicles. Bloomberg’s just-released plans call for regulations requiring that all new U.S. cars be electric by 2035. He wants to see diesel pollution reduced with electric trucks and buses and find a way to improve access to public transportation and build high speed rail lines. If he wins in November, his goal will be to slash U.S. emissions linked to climate change by 50 percent by 2030. To my knowledge, Bloomberg has not put a dollar figure on his plans, but we know it will catch our attention. This will all cost a bundle, but the question I ask is do we have a choice? Something to think about in the months to come.
Remember the hummer?
There is a tantalizing rumor making the rounds in Detroit that GM may be bringing back the nameplate Hummer. Remember the Hummer? It was introduced in 1999 when GM bought the Hummer name rights from AM General and first introduced the H1 (a gussied up HumVee military vehicle used by the Army) and the H2, a beefy SUV based on Chevy’s rugged 4-wheel drive Suburban. Later a smaller H3 model based on the Chevy Colorado made the scene and rumors were rife that an H4 was on the way, and that it would be a competitor to the popular Jeep Wrangler. The H1, H2 and H3 disappeared by 2010 following GM’s 2009 filing for bankruptcy, and the Hummer brand went the way of the Dodo Bird. Or did it?
Readers who follow the auto industry may recall that one of the concessions that the UAW union won from GM following its 40-day strike last fall was an agreement that the automaker would keep open the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant located in Detroit. The buzz out of Detroit is that the plant will build a number of premium pickups and all will be electric-powered. It’s even rumored that GM will use an advertisement in Sunday’s Super Bowl to announce the revival of the Hummer name and indicate that it will sell a new family of electric pickups and SUVs. Apparently the Hummer will be sold as a sub-brand under the GMC nameplate and use the “Hummer by GMC” handle.
It’s not a surprise to me that GM is moving towards this market – because it is profitable and is expected to grow. A year or two back I wrote an article in this space about GMC’s success with its luxury Denali sub-brand. Initially an upgrade for the Yukon and Yukon XL SUV, it is now available across the entire line. According to GM sources, the premium GMC truck brand set in 2015 the goal of getting Denali to 25 percent of its sales in 2020. Surprisingly it hit 29 percent in just three years. In 2019 Denali deliveries amounted to 30 percent of GMC deliveries. The success of Denali encouraged GMC to offer another sub-brand named the AT4. It is slightly less expensive than the Denali, but GMC is thinking its more aggressive looks will appeal to younger buyers. Its sales are growing and the sub-brand will spread across the GMC lineup like Denali. The AT4’s numbers sold so far are apparently not taking sales from the Denali.
Apparently this success with premium offerings is the incentive for GM to consider bringing back the Hummer nameplate and putting it on some (or all?) of the upcoming batch of all-electric pickups and SUVs to be built in the Detroit-Hamtramck plant. How all this turns out in the months to come remains to be seen. I guess we all need to watch NBA star LeBron James, the new GM spokesman, in the Super Bowl ad to see if we can better predict what’s ahead.
Trivia answer: Actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.