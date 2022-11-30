Eli M. Schwartz, infant, of Monroe, IN, passed away at 11:56 AM on Tues. Nov. 29, 2022. He was born on Tues. Nov. 29, 2022, in Bluffton, IN. Eli was of the Old Order Amish Church.
Survivors include his Father - Sam P. Schwartz, Mother - Mary (Zook) A. Schwartz, Brother - Samuel Schwartz, Brother - David Schwartz, Sister - Miriam Schwartz, Brother - Jonathon Schwartz, Sister - Mary Schwartz, Brother - Pete Schwartz, Brother - Joseph Schwartz, all of Monroe, IN., Paternal Grandparents - Peter & Elizabeth Schwartz, and Maternal Grandparents - Aaron & Mary Zook of Switzerland Co., IN.