ST. JOSEPH — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded an emergency dredge contract to King Co. of Holland to clear a channel through the shoal in the St. Joseph Harbor, Harbormaster Mike Moran announced Thursday.
The Army Corps secured the funding for the emergency dredging as part of the process of awarding the contract, Moran said.
Last month, a 630-foot bulk carrier loaded with limestone hit the bottom while attempting to enter the harbor, and had to turn back. The Army Corps was called in and the shoaling was discovered. The harbor then was closed to all large commercial shipping.
Shoaling happens when sand drifts across the river, making the channel too shallow for ships to navigate through. Moran said the sand blocked at least half of the channel. The sand was stirred up when gale-force winds in October kicked up 15-foot waves. He likened the situation to winter storm conditions in which high winds cause snow to drift, sometimes blocking roadways.
Moran said between one-half to two-thirds of the river channel was drifted shut. The normal depth is 21 feet, and the shoaling resulted in some parts of the channel having a depth of 12 feet or less.
Since then, Moran has worked with the city of St. Joseph, shipping and harbor stakeholders and Army Corps to secure emergency dredging and fully reopen the harbor.
Since Oct. 20, the harbor has only been able to receive two lightly loaded barges of cement destined for the cement terminal. Moran said those barges were limited in the amount they could carry, were restricted by the conditions in which they could enter the harbor, and required the assistance of expensive additional tugboats to assist in maneuvering.
The harbor has not been able to receive material by way of self-unloading freights at either of the other docks in the port.
Moran said he does not know exactly when the emergency dredging will begin because it is weather-dependent. He said King Co. is a long-established name in dredging and marine construction and has performed work in the St. Joseph Harbor previously, most recently during the summer of this year.
“And by stroke of fortune, King Co. already has a dredge in the harbor,” Moran said.
He said the dredge was in Chicago recently getting regularly scheduled maintenance and inspections, and then was returning to Grand Haven. Four-foot waves rapidly built to eight-foot waves, and the crew decided it was safer for the tug and the dredge to shelter here and wait out the storm, as it was the nearest port.
Moran provided a statement from King Co., which reads as follows, “We are eager to help out our neighbors in the St. Joseph Harbor, and we are happy to be back dredging again in a port we know well.”