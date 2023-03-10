Berrien County students are invited to sign up for the 4-H Great Lakes and Natural Resources Camp, scheduled for July 23-29.
The three-time national-award-winning camp mixes summer camp fun and hands-on science education. The camp is on the northern shores of Lake Huron at Camp Chickagami in Presque Isle. This Michigan State University pre-college program is for teens aged 13 to 15 or those who will enter eighth through 10th grade in the fall. The registration fee is $500 and includes meals, snacks, lodging, a T-shirt and program and activity costs.
Campers will increase their science literacy and stewardship as they learn from natural resource experts in fields such as Great Lakes coastal and fisheries management, limnology, wildlife, forestry, geography, geology and environmental education, according to a news release from Berrien County MSU Extension. The hands-on learning includes recreation activities such as kayaking, snorkeling, sailing, fossil hunting, archery, photography and evenings around a campfire. First-time campers also go charter fishing and learn to fillet their catch.
Not only does the camp get kids outside enjoying nature and learning to be good environmental stewards, the sessions incorporate four of the five Michigan Department of Education science curriculum standards in earth science and three of the five standards in biology. Campers also have fun and make friends with people from different backgrounds and areas.
Following their involvement, campers are eligible for nomination to apply for a $2,000 MSU pre-college scholarship based on criteria such as attitude, behavior and active participation. The scholarship is applied toward each recipient’s first year at MSU as a degree-seeking student.
Registration is now open. Space is limited to 70 campers. For more information and to register for the camp, www.canr.msu.edu/4_h_great_lakes_natural_resources_camp/
For more information about Berrien County 4-H, please contact Kelly Stelter, 4-H Program Coordinator at 927-5674 ext. 4015 or via email at grandtke@msu.edu.