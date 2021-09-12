To the editor,
Do you really know what farmers are like in the real world? They are real people, by which I mean, they love God and country. They are selfless, and very caring to neighbors and friends. In a farmer, “You get what you see." I experienced that this summer.
I am a farmer, but was in a bit of a pinch with help. Two of my help just didn’t show up, in the middle of blueberry harvest. I was a bit beside myself, and then realized I had to pray about it. Coming to my mind I knew I had to ask another farmer for help. Not easy for us to do sometimes We are very independent.
I got in touch with two very special people. She said, I will check with my husband. Within a half hour, he called me and said he had two people he could spare. He even brought them to my farm. All I had to do was pick them up every morning and take them home at night.
Greatful is a small word for how I feel. You see, these are real farmers and real people. Thank you Matt and Creela Hamlin.
Mary Ellis
Grand Junction