HARTFORD — The Hartford Public Library will host guest speaker Valerie van Heest, an underwater explorer, maritime historian, TV personality, genealogy researcher and author of six books, at 11 a.m. March 18.
Van Heest will be sharing her many experiences as she and her fellow researchers try to solve the mysterious disappearance of Northwest Airlines flight 2501 that occurred over the southern end of Lake Michigan on June 24, 1950. This event inspired her book, “Fatal Crossing: The Mysterious Disappearance of NWA Flight 2501.”
This event is sponsored by the Van Buren Regional Genealogical Society. The society offers free programs to the public the third Saturday of each month, March through October, at the Hartford Public Library. No reservations are needed.
For additional information, call the library at 588-5103.