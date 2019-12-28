In a couple of days we ring in the new year. “Twenty twenty” heralds not only the arrival of a new year, but also the beginning of a new decade – and for the global automakers it promises to be a challenging 10 years ahead. The powers-to-be at all the automakers will be facing in the ’20s the daunting and costly task of meeting the challenges of electrification, connectivity and autonomy. A lot of money will be spent and there is no guarantee that all the decisions will be the correct ones for achieving success. A board member of a major automaker has to be doing a lot of squirming in their seats as decisions for future product are debated and voted on.
So there will be lots of automotive stories to observe and write about. However, this being the last column of 2019, it is a tradition of mine to reflect on the past year and review some of the highlights that I found compelling and worthy of discussion. Last year I was all gushy about the incredible success of Japanese automaker Subaru. Like the Energizer Bunny, year after year the relatively small automaker (but getting bigger all the time) continued to increase sales each and every year since 2008. A has-been, also ran boutique brand Subaru for the decades of the 1970s and ’80s, Subaru appears to now be heading for the big time and sales this year will undoubtedly pass the 700,000 mark. That’s a very big improvement over the average sales totals around 150,000-175,000 annually only a couple of decades back. Happily for CEO Thomas Doll, Subaru of America’s sales numbers continued to grow in 2019 and the automaker with the quirky and different, flat Boxer engines is heading for a million unit year in the not too distant future if sales continue to rise. Subaru did great in 2018 and it had another newsworthy year in 2019.
Readers won’t be surprised at another story that heads my list of 2019 automotive highlights; the story being the announcement of a proposed merger between PSA Groupe (Peugeot/Citroen) and FCA (Fiat/Chrysler) that will create a massive new car company that will be larger than GM and Ford and rank fourth in the world, behind only VW, Toyota and Nissan/Renault. I’m not a big fan of mergers. Still fresh in my mind is the DaimlerChrysler marriage in 1998 that seemed so perfect at first glance but turned ugly fast. Readers know I’m a very strong supporter of all things Chrysler and Mopar. I’m not too anxious to have to endure another round of uneasiness and worry regarding the future of what was once a proud and successful (off and on, I might add) domestic automaker started by Walter P. Chrysler back in 1925. One only has to recall the merger 65 years ago between Hudson and Nash to see how these things can turn out. Although Nash’s CEO George Mason successfully created American Motors Corp. (AMC) in 1954, it only took three and a half years until both the Nash and Hudson name plates were dropped, never to be heard from again. I fervently hope Chrysler and Dodge don’t experience the same dreadful plight.
Perhaps it is a little too early to pass judgment about the FCA/PSA merger. All the i’s and t’s have not been dotted or crossed. It’s in the works for me to write another column about the newest automaker in mid-February. Perhaps by then the deal will be sealed and we’ll even know the official new name of the freshly minted combine. My fingers are crossed in hopes that the word Chrysler appears in the new name.
Certainly a frequently discussed automotive subject on everyone’s lips in 2019 was whether there is a future for the electric car in the U.S. Depending on who you listen to, the days of the internal combustion engine (ICE) are either numbered or we can expect ICE-powered vehicles for decades to come. Hopefully I’m not going out on a limb when I say that, at least here in the U.S., the jury is still out on whether there’s a bright future for electric vehicles (EVs). The present administration is not going out of its way to encourage a dramatic switch from ICE vehicles to EVs. The negative effects of climate change is still being debated. Unless there is powerful government-driven incentives for automakers to make the switch to electric, automakers will have a devil of a time coaxing buyers to make the switch. Lack of charging stations along our roadways, especially in the rural areas, make “range anxiety” a huge pushback to EV ownership. Higher EV prices is another obstacle until the costs start to come down. It’s predicted that battery costs will decline in the years to come.
For the most part, the slow-paced switch to EVs is not the case in other countries around the globe, especially in China, the world’s largest auto market and the countries of the European Union. Both of those huge auto markets are seeing increases in EV sales because the governmental powers are making laws that encourage EV ownership and discouraging or even banning the sales of vehicles with ICE. Through tax incentives and grants, charging stations are being added a fast clip in China and the EU. It’s my opinion that EVs will eventually be the vehicle of choice for most buyers even here in the U.S. More charging stations, lower priced vehicles and more miles per charge will eventually change the dynamics and U.S. buyers will want to own an EV, not be forced into ownership by government decree. It just looks like it will take longer in the U.S.
Dar Davis founded the Lake Bluff Concours and chaired the event for many years. He has been writing this column since 1999. He can be reached at drd43@sbcglobal.net.